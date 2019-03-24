$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys Inc (AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Amedisys posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $43,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $524,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,103. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 228,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,692. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.