$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $683.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 768,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,741,000 after buying an additional 205,481 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

