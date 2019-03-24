$0.50 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $646.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 62.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,852,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,537,000 after buying an additional 1,868,490 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 819.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 494,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,090,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,824,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.5% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 672,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after buying an additional 411,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 717,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,323. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.