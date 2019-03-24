$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.72 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMCH. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays lowered BMC Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $172,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

BMCH stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 471,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

