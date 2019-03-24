-$0.19 EPS Expected for Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finjan will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Finjan.

FNJN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Finjan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNJN. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Finjan during the third quarter worth about $2,269,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 735.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 520,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 40.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Finjan by 79.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 170,164 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNJN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 120,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,656. The company has a market cap of $82.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

