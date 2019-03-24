-$0.19 EPS Expected for Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finjan will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Finjan.
FNJN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Finjan from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Finjan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
FNJN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 120,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,656. The company has a market cap of $82.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.54.
About Finjan
Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.
