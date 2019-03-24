$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.31. 2,293,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,500. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

