$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 75,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,365. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

