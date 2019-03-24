$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 75,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,365. The firm has a market cap of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
