-$0.11 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $112,533.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 1,226,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,303. The company has a market cap of $289.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.30. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

