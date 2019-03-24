$0.02 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.97 million.

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAT stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -26.23%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.