$0.02 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.97 million.

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAT stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -26.23%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.