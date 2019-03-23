Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

