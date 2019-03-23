Zuora (ZUO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Zuora has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 161,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $2,969,367.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,320,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,553,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,328,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after buying an additional 1,263,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.