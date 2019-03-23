Zlancer Market Cap Hits $207,728.00 (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Zlancer has a market cap of $207,728.00 and $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zlancer token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zlancer has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.62 or 0.18231614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00060953 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001472 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Zlancer Token Profile

Zlancer is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net . Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer . Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD

Buying and Selling Zlancer

