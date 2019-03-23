ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 42,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

