ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.
Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.59.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
