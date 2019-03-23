Zetacoin Price Reaches $0.0020 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $333,141.00 and $36,676.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.04094837 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.01849878 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018339 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000704 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 169,435,282 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

