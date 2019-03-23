Zelman & Associates Downgrades TopBuild (BLD) to Hold

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.91.

NYSE:BLD opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.95 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.12%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $659,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $860,952.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,929.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 123,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,045,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,127,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

