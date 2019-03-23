Zeitcoin Hits Market Cap of $356,710.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and YoBit. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $356,710.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,229,719 coins. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

