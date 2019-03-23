Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $36,494.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,886 shares in the company, valued at $471,846.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 163.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 151,586 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 132,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 146.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 94,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

