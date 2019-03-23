Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edgewater Technology (ALYA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Edgewater Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Edgewater Technology stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Edgewater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edgewater Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Edgewater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Edgewater Technology

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewater Technology (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.