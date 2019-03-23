Zacks Investment Research Lowers Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $367.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

