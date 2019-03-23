Zacks Investment Research Lowers Comerica (CMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s future prospects look promising as it has improvised the financial targets for revenues and efficiency initiatives. Also, the company's top line is likely to be supported by lower tax rates, expected further easing of regulations and rising interest rates. However, escalating expenses continues to deter bottom-line growth. Also, substantial exposure to commercial loans remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Stephens cut shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Comerica’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after acquiring an additional 371,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

