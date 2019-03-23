Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerner (CERN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cerner exited the fourth quarter on a mixed note. While earnings met the consensus mark, revenues lagged the same. The company’s Licensed Software and Subscriptions revenues saw a year-over-year decline in the quarter. In fact, management expects low software bookings to negatively impact total bookings in the upcoming quarter. Contraction in operating margins adds to the woes. Furthermore, high long-term debt and competition in the global HCIT space are worrisome. Cerner underperformed its industry in a year's time. On the bright side, the company continues to witness strong contributions from key areas like, Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Strong international performance in the quarter is an added positive. Also, gains in Professional and Managed Services units buoy optimism. Cerner is likely to benefit from its EHR, EPR or EMR platforms that provide patient care in both acute inpatient and outpatient settings.”

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cerner from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,283,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,162,000 after purchasing an additional 486,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $155,781,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 497.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.