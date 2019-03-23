Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

SLDB opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

In related news, Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $270,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $581,030.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

