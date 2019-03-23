Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Sell

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLJ. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

