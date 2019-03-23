Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a neutral rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.25.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

In other news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $392,608.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,781,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,792,000 after acquiring an additional 64,472 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,252.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,428,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

