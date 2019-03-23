Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jabil (JBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jabil is expected to suffer from weakness in mobility and sluggish semiconductor capital equipment business. These negatively impacted its second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and are also expected to hurt top-line growth at least in the near term despite new contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, increasing competition in the industry is pressuring its margins, which is a concern. However, focus on end-market diversification is a key catalyst. The Johnson & Johnson deal is a major growth driver for Jabil. During the second-quarter, Jabil transitioned the first two sites from Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMDC). Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jabil to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil to $30.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.20.

JBL opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,766 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,157.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,076.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,511,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

