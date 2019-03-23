Zacks Investment Research Downgrades General Electric (GE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry. A weakening Power business remains a key cause of concern for the company. General Electric noted that the pace of operational improvements within the segment was below expectations and views regarding rebound in new aero derivatives and gas turbine orders were over-estimated in the reported quarter. The company stated that internal and external challenges will continue to hurt revenues and profitability of its Power business. Moreover, General Electric’s margins were impacted in the reported quarter due to lower profits secured from its Renewable Energy business. However, the company is poised to grow on the back of its restructuring moves and two new initiatives.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,948,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,254 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

