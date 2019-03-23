Zacks Investment Research Downgrades El Paso Electric (EE) to Hold

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to the retail and wholesale customers of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric is one of the largest employers in the City of El Paso. “

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EE. TheStreet downgraded El Paso Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Williams Capital upgraded El Paso Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE EE opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Paso Electric (EE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.