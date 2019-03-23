Zacks Investment Management Trims Stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 2,162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 631.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $204,530.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,134.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

Horizon Pharma stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.22 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/zacks-investment-management-trims-stake-in-horizon-pharma-plc-hznp.html.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.