Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,040,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,827,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,688 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,855,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,649.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $61.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/zacks-investment-management-reduces-stake-in-ishares-msci-south-korea-etf-ewy.html.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.