Zacks: Brokerages Set $30.00 Price Target for Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $120,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,892.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $415,960. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,474. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

