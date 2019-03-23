Zacks: Brokerages Set $20.50 Price Target for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SONA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, insider Marie Taylor Leibson bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $44,655.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Georgia S. Derrico bought 4,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $72,346.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,324 shares of company stock worth $248,175 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONA stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.