Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.18). Pattern Energy Group posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEGI. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pattern Energy Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Kevin E. Devlin sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $62,185.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,543 shares of company stock valued at $267,842. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

