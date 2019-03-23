Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corecivic Inc (CXW) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corecivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. Corecivic reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corecivic.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $482.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.32 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 target price on Corecivic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 807,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,980. Corecivic has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Corecivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.46%.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 21,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $439,683.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Corecivic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Corecivic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 187,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Corecivic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Corecivic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

