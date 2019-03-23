Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

NASDAQ BRG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 156,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,291. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

