Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.57 Million

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $425.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.30 million and the highest is $449.50 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $468.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.96 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,491.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,039.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

