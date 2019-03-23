Zacks: Analysts Expect Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($1.86). Melinta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($4.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.50) to ($7.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Melinta Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

