Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $124.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $170,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens acquired 11,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $296,334.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,285 shares of company stock worth $1,199,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,815,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

