Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.14 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

