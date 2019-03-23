Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Coupa Software posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 644 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,516 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $96,993.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,506 shares of company stock worth $28,037,841 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 333,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 241,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Coupa Software by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 78,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,610,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,712,000 after acquiring an additional 467,714 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUP stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

