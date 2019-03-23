Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. Best Buy reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,735,721.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,191,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 27,788 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $1,904,867.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,232,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 84,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

