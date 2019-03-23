Zacks: Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

AVXL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. 335,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,154. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.49. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.