Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.29. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 503,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

