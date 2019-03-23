Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

CDE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,615. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a PE ratio of -456.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

