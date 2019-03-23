Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Sidoti set a $95.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of BEAT opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 93,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $6,542,412.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $745,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,341.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,198 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,736 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 4,904.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

