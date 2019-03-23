Zacks: Alexco Resource Corp (AXU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.03 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AXU opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.