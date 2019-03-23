YPF (YPF) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.41. YPF shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 2056240 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YPF by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of YPF in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

