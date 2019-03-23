Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 3,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $66,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $686,100.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $682,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $691,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $581,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $545,400.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $539,700.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $513,600.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $471,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $450,300.00.

YEXT stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.89. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Yext by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yext by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Yext by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yext by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

