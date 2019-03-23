Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.70. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$4.20.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$638.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.179999994721408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,734,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,915,282.67. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$47,015.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,281.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/yamana-gold-inc-yri-raises-dividend-to-0-01-per-share.html.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.