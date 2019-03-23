Xylem (XYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report report published on Friday. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

“We met with Xylem sales and engineering staff this week at a significant industry event for the analytics platform within the company’s Measurement & Control Solutions business. Overall, the discussions affirmed our positive thesis on the stock, with the show highlighting Xylem’s unique combination of best-in-class commercial execution, robust innovation pipeline, and attractive underlying markets. The 2020 margin target has been a focus for investors, but we believe improved profitability in the MCS segment will enable Xylem to approach the low end, and the Pittcon feedback affirms this view. Our $92 target (up from $82) reflects a forward P/E of 24 times, in-line with the water infrastructure peer group average.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.36.

NYSE XYL opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Tomas Brannemo sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $196,706.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $958,688.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $4,128,457 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,391,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.