Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

XHR opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

